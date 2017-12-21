Linda Frum announces resignation from Senate

After 12 years in the upper house of Parliament, Sen. Linda Frum is set to retire from her seat on August 27.

"It has been my profound honour to represent the people of Ontario in the Senate of Canada since my appointment by Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2009," Frum said in a statement.

"As a Senator I have done my utmost to champion important causes including protecting the integrity of Canadian elections from the threat of foreign influence, denouncing human rights abuses by the malign regime in Iran, and combatting the surge of antisemitism at home and abroad."

My statement regarding my retirement from the Senate effective Aug 27, 2021 <a href="https://t.co/Y2EtZKrPft">https://t.co/Y2EtZKrPft</a> —@LindaFrum

Frum, a Conservative in the Senate, was an author and journalist prior to her appointment. She's part of a prominent family, which includes her mother, CBC journalist and broadcaster Barbara Frum, and her brother, journalist David Frum.

She has served as chair of the Conservative caucus in the Senate, and also introduced Canadian Jewish Heritage Month Act (Bill S-232), which made May a month of recognition for Jewish Canadians, among other legislation.

In the statement, Frum said she is looking forward to resuming her involvement in community organizations.

"Before my appointment I was active in my community and it is to that community that I now return," she said. "In my role as the Chair of the Board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toronto, I will devote my energies to our organization, meeting the needs of our most vulnerable members and ensuring the resilience of our Jewish communal institutions in the wake of the pandemic."

She gave thanks to both Senate opposition leader Sen. Don Plett and Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole, as well as her staff and her family.