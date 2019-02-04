Ottawa hosts Lima Group countries for emergency meeting on Venezuela

Countries from across the Western Hemisphere are gathering in Ottawa today for an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis in Venezuela.

Monday's summit will see foreign ministers from the Lima Group countries — Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Guyana and Saint Lucia — come together along with representatives from other nations (such as the United Kingdom) to discuss support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Protests have erupted across Venezuela since its authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro began his second term on Jan. 10. He was elected last year in a vote Canada, the U.S. and other nations deemed illegitimate. Venezuela is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis that has seen three million people flee the country.

Guaido has declared himself interim president. Canada has joined the United States, the European Parliament and several Latin American nations in recognizing Guaido's claim. Russia and China — both countries which have invested heavily in oil-rich Venezuela — support Maduro, as does Turkey.

According to the itinerary for the meeting, members of the Lima Group will discuss economic assistance and recovery, as well as the humanitarian and refugee situation.

On Sunday, Trudeau's office says he spoke with Guaido about the need for countries to send a clear message about what the PMO calls "the illegitimacy of the Maduro regime."

Trudeau also brought up the Venezuelan constitution during a town hall in Milton, Ont., on Thursday.

"This all seems very complex and complicated and it is, but it is all grounded in human rights, the rule of law and Venezuela's own constitution," Trudeau said.

"The international community recognized that there were not free and fair elections in Venezuela, and therefore Maduro is not the president of Venezuela in the eyes of the world and also in the eyes of Venezuelans. Article 233 actually provides for what happens when there is no president in Venezuela."

Guaido cites Article 233, which gives temporary presidential power to the head of the National Assembly when the presidency is otherwise vacant, in his claim to be Venezuela's rightful president.

Setting the expectations

But those looking for significant action following Monday's talks could be disappointed.

One of Canada's top former diplomats says the public shouldn't expect to see much more than a statement of principles coming out of the emergency meeting.

"I would expect there would be a declaration asking for movement forward, asking for continued respect for human rights and really putting it on the line that this interim president [Juan Guaido], as per the Venezuelan constitution, should be the one to step up and call for elections," said Peter Boehm, a long-time senior diplomat with postings to Cuba, Costa Rica and the Organization of American States.