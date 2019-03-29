Ontario Liberals meet today to discuss possible Wilson-Raybould, Philpott ouster
Ontario caucus meeting called for 12:30 p.m. ET
Ontario Liberal MPs have called a special meeting for 12:30 p.m. ET today as pressure mounts to kick Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott out of the caucus.
It's not yet clear when the full caucus will meet to determine the fate of the two former cabinet ministers.
Several Liberals have publicly condemned Wilson-Raybould for secretly taping a Dec. 19 conversation with Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick.
The 17-minute audiotape was submitted as evidence to the Commons justice committee Friday.
Wilson-Raybould said late Monday that she wants to remain in the caucus and sees no reason she should be expelled.
"I do not believe that I should be removed from caucus for doing my job and for doing what I believe is right," she told reporters as she left the House of Commons.
Government House Leader Bardish Chagger did not predict how the full caucus will decide.
"The team will have conversations and we'll find a way forward," she said on her way in to a cabinet.
