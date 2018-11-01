Liberals launch pro-immigration campaign to calm 'anxieties' as Conservatives turn up heat

Canada's Liberal government has launched a public awareness campaign to calm fears and stress the benefits of immigration amid backlash in some parts of the world.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen said Canada's system is different than other countries in that it is well planned, managed and, for the most part, selective. As long as Canadians see the benefits, they are supportive, he said.

"We cannot take what we have for granted. The anti-immigrant, anti-refugee rhetoric that is all around us — we are not immune to that," he said during a speech and question-and-answer session with the Canadian Club in Toronto.

"This is the challenge before me and all of us — to double down on immigration, but also to really, really communicate, and listen carefully and communicate the real benefits of immigration locally. Because if we don't, it's going to be difficult for certain people who have anxieties about the economy and about their future to see immigration as a positive thing."

The new awareness campaign comes as the Liberals continue to be hammered by the Opposition Conservatives over border security and the government's handling of asylum seekers crossing into Canada outside of regular border points. The Opposition has declared it a "crisis," though the government insists it is a challenge that is being capably managed.

As part of the federal initiative, Hussen launched the "Immigration Matters" website, which provides information on how the system works, and how immigration is necessary to offset an aging population and meet labour needs.

The initiative comes a day after Hussen announced increased immigration levels, setting a new target of 350,000 for 2021. That's up 40,000 from this year's target of 310,000.

Surge in global migration

Hussen said we are now living in a world where the word "immigrant" evokes starkly different responses as global migration reaches levels not seen since the Second World War.

He said Canada is isolated from the pressures of global migration patterns experienced in countries like Germany, where hundreds of thousands of people have arrived to claim asylum.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen says Canada needs to keep up with it's immigration plan despite other countries closing their borders. 2:36

"We've been sheltered by three oceans and our border to the south. But as we've seen with growing numbers of asylum seekers crossing irregularly from the United States between ports of entry, that we're starting to see some of the challenges faced by others, although the numbers pale in comparison," he said.

Hussen said Canada must be vigilant in ensuring that integration of newcomers is successful, and to listen and consider legitimate concerns of people who are worried immigrants will take jobs from Canadians. The public awareness efforts will present factual statistics and showcase success stories to show that immigrants help the economy and create jobs for Canadians.

Asked about the immigration levels in Quebec City today, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he supports targets as long as they are based on Canada's needs in terms of filling labour gaps and addressing population growth.

Wrongly blamed for housing crisis

Asked about the impact of asylum seekers on Toronto's housing situation, Hussen said newcomers are being wrongly blamed for a long-standing affordable housing shortage that existed before the current wave of border crossers.

"To suggest that asylum seekers have contributed to a crisis with our shelter system I think is really misleading, it's very dangerous and it doesn't withstand scrutiny," he said.

The federal government has given Toronto $11 million to defray the costs of resettling asylum seekers, part of a $50-million package for Quebec, Ontario and Manitoba, the provinces most affected by those entering Canada outside official border points.