Federal government hikes income requirement for foreign students, targets 'puppy mill' schools

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says Ottawa will require foreigners applying to study in Canada to have double the amount of funds currently required.

Miller says the change is one of several being put forth by the government that are meant to ensure international students aren't left vulnerable to sketchy employers and unable to afford life in Canada.

He is also warning provinces the Liberals might limit visas if colleges and universities don't adequately support students, but he told reporters that governments need to have more conversations before such changes are implemented.

Miller likened some colleges to puppy mills, saying that they provide foreigners with inadequate educations while giving them a chance to get visas to work in Canada and to eventually immigrate.

The Liberals are also ramping down a policy that lengthened the time graduating international students could work in Canada without an employment visa.

Miller said Canada will look at offering some sort of support for foreigners who are unable to study in Canada as a result of the new income requirements.