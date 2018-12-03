Parties looking for signs of pre-election trends in Ontario byelection tonight

The Liberals are looking for signs of growth in tonight's federal byelection in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes as they attempt to reclaim a seat that has not been held by a Liberal since before the 2004 federal elections.

There are five candidates vying for office, including Michael Barrett for the Conservatives, Liberal Mary Jean McFall, New Democrat Michelle Taylor and Lorraine Rekmans​ for the Green Party.

Conservative Gord Brown held the riding between 2004 — when he snatched it away from the Liberals, who had held the riding since 1988 — and his death earlier this year.

Barrett, the Conservative candidate, was elected councillor for the village of Spencerville and surrounding area in the municipality of Edwardsburgh/Cardinal in 2014.

He said the Liberals broke their promises to deliver infrastructure investment and a balanced budget in 2019, and pledged that a Conservative government would "bring real investment back to Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes."

McFall, the Liberal candidate, is the former chief of staff to Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay. She ran for the Liberals in the riding in the 2015 general election, narrowly losing with 41 per cent of the vote to Brown's 47 per cent.

McFall said she will seek to bolster federal investments in her riding and stand up for local farmers and producers if she wins.

Taylor for the NDP promised she would be an accountable representative standing up for veterans, farmers and small business owners.

The Green Party candidate, Lorraine Rekmans, has been the party's indigenous affairs critic since 2008. She told CBC that while the biggest issue facing her riding is climate change, she'd also pursue affordable housing, poverty relief and health care issues if she is elected.