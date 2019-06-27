Liberals unveil ambitious climate action plan with few details on how they would hit targets

The Liberals are promising to push Canada to net-zero emissions by 2050, joining the European Union and countries making the same pledge at the United Nations in New York City this week.

The plan — to be announced in full Tuesday as the parties continue their campaigns leading up to next month's federal election — is to set legally-binding, five-year milestones to reach net-zero emissions in 30 years.

The Liberal Party says the path forward would be based on the advice of scientists, economists and other experts as well as consultations with Canadians, but it's offering few details so far on how the targets would be met.

Net-zero means some sectors could still emit carbon pollution, but those emissions would be offset by other actions such as planting trees.

The Liberal plan also promises to exceed Canada's 2030 emissions goal.

The climate change plan would include bringing in something called a "Just Transition Act" to give workers in affected sectors access to training, support and new opportunities to adapt to the transforming economy.

In August, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May offered a similar proposal to transition oil and gas sector workers to green energy jobs.

Ottawa Centre Liberal candidate Catherine McKenna, who has been serving as federal environment minister, is announcing the Liberals' climate action plan in Ottawa today. The event starts at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is holding a press conference of his own on the climate plan at 12:30 p.m. ET. in Burnaby, B.C. — the riding now held by NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. CBCNews.ca will also stream that live.

In a news release, McKenna said it's time for Canada to join governments and leading businesses around the world that have committed to net zero emissions by 2050 to "tackle the worsening climate crisis."

A 'more prosperous' future

"We know that the strongest economies and businesses in the future will be those that embrace clean technologies. We will ensure that all Canadian workers are part of this transition to a cleaner, more prosperous and more sustainable future," she said.

Key to the Liberal climate change action plan is the carbon tax, which set a minimum carbon price of $20 per tonne this year, increasing $10 a year to $50 by 2022. The federal government imposed the tax on businesses and individuals in provinces with no federally approved carbon pricing plan. In those provinces, the government is handing back carbon tax rebates to most residents. Several provinces have challenged the tax in court challenges without success.

The Conservatives are campaigning against the carbon tax, calling it a "Liberal tax grab" that hikes costs for consumers.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has said his first act in government would be to scrap the tax.