Liberal ministers, PCO clerk take questions from ethics committee on WE Charity controversy

The House of Commons ethics committee will question senior government officials Tuesday as it continues its probe into the WE Charity contract to administer the Canada student service grant program.

Privy Council Clerk Ian Shugart, Diversity, Inclusion and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger and Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough are all set to be in the hot seat for the hearings that begin at 12:30 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca is carrying the meeting live.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government have been under fire for awarding WE Charity the deal to manage the program worth more than $900 million, despite ties between the charity and members of Trudeau's family. WE Charity subsequently withdrew from the agreement due to controversy.

Trudeau has maintained that despite the fact his wife, mother and brother had received payments from WE, he did not place himself in a conflict of interest by taking part in cabinet talks around the student program. He did, however, apologize for failing to recuse himself from those discussions.

WE Charity was selected to run the program and did not go through a competitive bidding process. Trudeau has maintained that senior government officials said the charity was the only organization able to deliver the program.

The program, which never got off the ground, was designed to give students who couldn't find summer jobs a chance to earn a stipend for volunteer work in "national service" activities related to fighting the pandemic.

Morneau embroiled in controversy

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is also facing criticism for not recusing himself from those cabinet talks because his daughter, Grace, works at WE in the travel department. His other daughter, Clare, has spoken at WE Day events.

Morneau revealed to the House of Commons finance committee on July 22 that WE Charity covered $41,000 in costs for him and his family in 2017 for trips to Ecuador and Kenya to view the organization's humanitarian work.

At the time, Morneau said he didn't realize he hadn't personally repaid WE for the trips, and that he repaid the costs that morning.

During a news conference before the committee hearings, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said his MPs will continue to press for answers in the "scandal." He said the Liberal government is not being accountable for the controversy.

"We know that the prime minister isn't going to take responsibility, he never does. No member of cabinet or the prime minister's inner circle has been fired," he said. "In fact the Liberals seem to be desperately trying to pretend that there's nothing to see here. But no one is buying Justin Trudeau's latest excuses."