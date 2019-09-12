Liberals pledge to boost Canada Child Benefit, extend leave for adoptive parents

The Liberals are promising a suite of family-friendly benefits, including a boost to the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) for babies and a 15-week leave program for adoptive parents.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau used a Tuesday morning campaign appearance in St. John's to announce the proposed measures, which include making parental benefits tax-free.

A re-elected Liberal government would give families up to $1,000 more by increasing the CCB by 15 per cent for children under the age of one, Trudeau pledged. The CCB was introduced in 2016 and the Liberals have credited it with lifting 300,000 children out of poverty.

The Liberal proposal to make maternity and parental benefits tax-exempt at source means no federal taxes would be taken off the Employment Insurance payment, Trudeau said.

The proposed new 15-week leave for adoptive parents would give them the same benefits as those who have a baby through natural birth. That would mean an extra $7,000 in help for the average family claiming the new adoptive leave, according to the Liberal Party documents.

A re-elected Liberal government also would work with the provinces and territories to establish Guaranteed Paid Family Leave for parents who don't qualify for paid leave through EI during the first year of their child's life. The party's proposal calls for the program to launch in 2021.

According to Liberal Party calculations, the proposed measures would cost about $800 million in 2020-21, rising to $1.2 billion in 2023-24. Costing analysis from the Parliamentary Budget Officer has not yet been released.