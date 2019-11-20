Marc Miller to be named new Indigenous services minister as Trudeau unveils new cabinet today

Marc Miller will be a new face at the Liberal cabinet table, joining the inner circle as Indigenous services minister, CBC-Radio-Canada has learned.

The new cabinet will be sworn in at 1:30 p.m. ET during a ceremony at Rideau Hall, and CBCNews.ca and CBC News Network will have special coverage, beginning at noon ET.

Other ministers confirmed by CBC-Radio-Canada:

François-Philippe Champagne will be Canada's new foreign affairs minister.

Seamus O'Regan will be natural resources minister. As an MP from Newfoundland and Labrador, O'Regan represents an oil-producing province.

Jonathan Wilkinson will be the new environment minister.

David Lametti will stay on as justice minister.

Pablo Rodriguez will be the government house leader.

Steven Guilbeault will be the new heritage minister.

Trudeau's first cabinet had 31 ministers, including himself. By the time Parliament was dissolved for this year's election, it had grown to 35 ministers.

All of Trudeau's ministers were re-elected in the October election except for Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi, who both lost their seats.