MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus

Whitby, Ont. MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has quit the Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent. The PMO has denied her allegations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau became angry and hostile with her when she informed him she was not seeking re-election.

Kathleen Harris · CBC News ·
Celina Caesar-Chavannes has quit the Liberal caucus. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced her decision after the weekly caucus meeting.

"I have just been notified by my office that Celina Caesar-Chavannes has decided to sit as an independent. I want to thank her for her service to the Liberal Party and to her constituents, and wish her the best in her continued service to her constituents," he said.

Caesar-Chavannes had announced already that she will not run in the October election.

She told the Globe and Mail that when she first told Trudeau about her plan not to seek re-election, he became hostile towards her.

"He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn't appreciate him, that he'd given me so much," Caesar-Chavannes told the newspaper.

The Prime Minister's Office insisted that Trudeau displayed "absolutely no hostility" in the exchange.

On Mar. 7, Caesar-Chavannes issued a cryptic tweet quoting the prime minister:

"'I believe real leadership is about listening, learning & compassion ... central to my leadership is fostering an environment where my Ministers, caucus & staff feel comfortable coming to me when they have concerns.'

"I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?"

The MP's Liberal Party website has been shut down.

More to come

