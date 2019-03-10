MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces Ontario MP's departure after weekly caucus meeting
Whitby, Ont. MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has quit the Liberal caucus and will sit as an independent.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced her decision after the weekly caucus meeting.
"I have just been notified by my office that Celina Caesar-Chavannes has decided to sit as an independent. I want to thank her for her service to the Liberal Party and to her constituents, and wish her the best in her continued service to her constituents," he said.
Caesar-Chavannes had announced already that she will not run in the October election.
She told the Globe and Mail that when she first told Trudeau about her plan not to seek re-election, he became hostile towards her.
"He was yelling. He was yelling that I didn't appreciate him, that he'd given me so much," Caesar-Chavannes told the newspaper.
The Prime Minister's Office insisted that Trudeau displayed "absolutely no hostility" in the exchange.
“I believe real leadership is about listening, learning & compassion...central to my leadership is fostering an environment where my Ministers, caucus & staff feel comfortable coming to me when they have concerns” I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?—@MPCelina
On Mar. 7, Caesar-Chavannes issued a cryptic tweet quoting the prime minister:
"'I believe real leadership is about listening, learning & compassion ... central to my leadership is fostering an environment where my Ministers, caucus & staff feel comfortable coming to me when they have concerns.'
"I did come to you recently. Twice. Remember your reactions?"
The MP's Liberal Party website has been shut down.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.