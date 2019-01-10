Skip to Main Content
Liberal MP and cabinet minister Scott Brison not seeking re-election
Liberal cabinet minister and longtime Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison won't run for re-election this fall.

Brison was first elected in Kings-Hants back in 1997

Treasury Board President Scott Brison entered federal politics as a Progressive Conservative, but crossed the floor in 2003. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press )

Longtime Nova Scotia MP Scott Brison says he won't run for re-election this year and is stepping down from cabinet.

Brison, who sits at the cabinet table as president of the Treasury Board of Canada, made the announcement online Thursday morning.

He first won the Kings—Hants seat in 1997 as a Progressive Conservative before crossing the floor in 2003.

