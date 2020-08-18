Trudeau looks to hit parliamentary reset amid WE Charity controversy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to hit the reset button on his Liberal government that is now mired in an ethics controversy by seeking to prorogue Parliament until October, CBC News has learned from multiple sources.

Sources told CBC Trudeau will hold a cabinet retreat in September and then have a speech from the throne in October to begin a fresh session of the House of Commons.

A budget or economic update is planned for October.

CBC News has also confirmed that Chrystia Freeland will take on the role of finance minister after Bill Morneau's resignation Monday.

More to come