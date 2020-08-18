Trudeau looks to hit parliamentary reset amid WE Charity controversy
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to hit the reset button on his Liberal government that is now mired in an ethics controversy by seeking to prorogue Parliament until October, CBC News has learned from multiple sources.
Multiple sources tell CBC News that government will prorogue Parliament until October
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to hit the reset button on his Liberal government that is now mired in an ethics controversy by seeking to prorogue Parliament until October, CBC News has learned from multiple sources.
Sources told CBC Trudeau will hold a cabinet retreat in September and then have a speech from the throne in October to begin a fresh session of the House of Commons.
A budget or economic update is planned for October.
CBC News has also confirmed that Chrystia Freeland will take on the role of finance minister after Bill Morneau's resignation Monday.
More to come
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.