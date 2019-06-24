Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to outline Liberal priorities in throne speech

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette will deliver a speech from the throne in the Senate chamber this afternoon, laying out the Liberal government's priorities for this 43rd Parliament.

The speech will touch on the Liberal government's policy priorities, including more action on climate change, changes to the middle class tax regime, a plan to address national unity cleavages and support for Indigenous peoples.

This is the first throne speech for Payette — she was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2017 — and the first such speech in the temporary Senate chamber housed in Ottawa's former central train station.

While the governor general delivers the remarks, the text itself is written by the Prime Minister's Office.

Payette, the Queen's representative in Canada, will start speaking around 3:30 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will carry the remarks live.

The throne speech is a chance for Trudeau to reboot his government after voters reduced it to a minority in the last election campaign.

The Liberal government will put forward an agenda it hopes will help it to a majority win in the next federal election. That election is likely to come sooner than most, given the fact that the government could fall at any time on a non-confidence motion in the House of Commons.

The opening of every new session of Parliament requires a proclamation by the Governor General. Parliamentary convention dictates that the Queen and her viceregal are forbidden from entering the Commons — a practice that has been in place since 1642, when King Charles I stormed the Commons in London and tried to arrest the famous "Five Members" of Parliament. That is why the speech is read in the Senate.

The Senate Speaker, Newfoundland and Labrador Sen. George Furey, will direct Usher of the Black Rod Greg Peters, the Queen's messenger in Parliament, to go to the Commons to summon MPs to the Senate for the speech. The MPs will board a bus to travel from West Block to the Senate; the two temporary chambers where MPs and senators are working during the Centre Block renovations are about half a kilometre apart.

Parliamentary tradition says MPs are not allowed on the floor of the Senate, so they will remain behind the brass bar at the chamber's entrance. The bar is intended to signal that both houses of Parliament should remain independent.

The only MP allowed on the floor for the speech is the prime minister himself.