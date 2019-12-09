Liberals move to deliver tax cut for middle class Canadians

The Liberal government is taking steps to deliver on its campaign promise to lower taxes for the middle class as its top priority for the parliamentary agenda.

Today, Finance Minister Bill Morneau tabled a notice of a motion in the House of Commons that proposes to amend the Income Tax Act to boost the Basic Personal Amount (BPA) exemption — the amount you can earn before you start paying taxes — by almost $2,000, which means the first $15,000 earned will be tax free.

The tax cuts will be phased in over four years beginning in 2020.

Calling it a "very significant measure," Morneau said the move will lower taxes for about 20 million Canadians.

The government would phase out the benefits of the increased BPA for wealthy Canadians.

When fully implemented in 2023, single individuals would save close to $300 in taxes every year, and families would save nearly $600 every year. According to the government's estimates, that would mean that nearly 1.1 million more Canadians would no longer pay any federal income tax.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had promised during the election campaign that the tax cut would be the government's top order of business if re-elected.