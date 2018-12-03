Liberals double spending to tackle gender-based violence to $50M

The Liberal government is more than doubling spending this year to tackle gender-based violence.

Today, Status of Women Minister Maryam Monsef announced $50 million to fund 60 projects across Canada that support underserved groups such as Indigenous women, immigrants and LGBT organizations.

In the era of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, federal funding was developed with women's leaders who asked for more money over a longer timeframe to meet a growing demand for services.

"Gender-based violence must not be tolerated, and we will continue to work with survivors, community partners, the private sector and other orders of government to end gender-based violence in all of its forms," Monsef said in a statement.

Funding will also go to projects that assist seniors, women living in northern, rural and remote communities, and people with disabilities.

Monsef made the announcement in Halifax, where she highlighted three projects:

The Antigonish Women's Resource Centre to provide rural and remote residents more access to culturally relevant services.

The Sexual Assault Services Association and Avalon Sexual Assault Centre to identify and address gaps such as a lack of information, interpretation, or culturally appropriate programs.

The Nova Scotia Advisory Council on the Status of Women to provide culturally appropriate services, safe spaces and improve the health of survivors.

The funding is part of Ottawa's strategy to prevent gender-based violence, help survivors and strengthen the legal system.