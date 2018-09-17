Toronto-area Liberal MP Leona Alleslev crosses the floor to join Conservatives

Ontario MP Leona Alleslev is crossing the floor from the Liberals to join the Conservative party caucus — the first such loss for the governing party since the last election.

The floor crossing is a coup for the opposition Tories, who are counting on a breakthrough in suburban Toronto-area ridings like the one held by Alleslev to win the next federal election.

This is the first floor crossing the Liberals have faced since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assumed leadership of the party in 2014.

Alleslev cited her concerns over the government's handling of the economy, foreign affairs and trading relationships, and what she calls inadequate military spending, as the reasons motivating her to jump from the government benches to the Tories.

"My attempts to raise my concerns with this government were met with silence," Alleslev said in a speech in the House of Commons announcing her move. "It's my duty to stand and be counted. Our country is at risk. The government must be challenged openly and publicly."

Alleslev, who represents Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill in the House of Commons, previously served as a parliamentary secretary to the minister of Public Services and Procurement between November 2015 and January 2017. She was replaced by Quebec MP Steven MacKinnon, a former national director of the Liberal Party.

Alleslev narrowly defeated former Conservative MP Costas Menegakis — by just by 1,093 votes, or 2.2 percentage points — to secure the riding for the Liberals.

Liberal MP Leona Alleslev rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Friday, June 17, 2016. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

While the Liberals consistently have outperformed the opposition Conservatives in national opinion polls, the Tories have a financial edge and are outpacing the Liberals in nominating candidates for the next campaign. (The Liberals maintain their fundraising performance has been roughly equal to that of the Conservatives, who spend more money to collect their donations.)

The Conservatives picked off another Liberal seat earlier this year after winning a Quebec by-election in a riding held by a retiring Liberal MP. However, the Liberals have turned two Tory-held seats red since the last election, in B.C. and Quebec respectively.

Alleslev, a graduate of the Royal Military College and a former captain in the Royal Canadian Air Force, held senior positions at the Department of National Defence, IBM and at aerospace manufacturer Bombardier before seeking the Liberal nomination for her area in 2014.