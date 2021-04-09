Skip to Main Content
Politics

Liberals planning national policy convention for May 2023

The governing Liberals are set to hold a policy convention in Ottawa during May of next year to discuss policy and elect a board of directors.

Governing Liberals held convention online in 2021

The Canadian Press ·
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers a speech at the federal Liberal national convention in Halifax in April 2018. The next convention has been set for May 2023, in Ottawa. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Liberals plan to gather for a national policy convention in Ottawa in the spring of next year.

The Liberal Party of Canada says the convention, to take place from May 4 to 6, 2023, will also include some virtual participation.

The meeting will feature policy discussions, keynote speakers, training and the election of the party's next national board of directors.

The party's 2021 national convention was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau subsequently led the party to a second consecutive minority mandate in last September's general election.

The Liberals recently forged an agreement with the New Democrats that will see the opposition party support the government on key parliamentary votes in exchange for advancement of several NDP priorities.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now