David Lametti named Canada's new justice minister in Liberal cabinet shuffle

Montreal MP David Lametti is Canada's new justice minister, taking over the role from Jody Wilson-Raybould, who has been moved to Veterans Affairs Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is shaking up his inner circle in what's likely to be the last change before Canadians head to the polls later this year. CBC News is carrying the swearing-in live beginning at 8 a.m. ET online, and the swearing-in ceremony began 8:45 a.m. ET at the Governor General's residence at Rideau Hall.

Lametti, a former law professor at Montreal's McGill University, had previously served as parliamentary secretary to Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott has been chosen to fill the cabinet vacancy as president of the Treasury Board, and Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O'Regan will replace Philpott.

New Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Jan.14, 2019 as the governing Liberals shuffle their cabinet. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The cabinet shuffle was prompted by the resignation of longtime MP Scott Brison, president of the Treasury Board.

He announced Thursday he won't run for re-election this year and is stepping down now, leaving a Nova Scotia representation vacancy in cabinet.

Jody Wilson-Raybould has been shuffled from Justice Canada to Veterans Affairs in Monday morning's cabinet shuffle. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia MP Bernadette Jordan was appointed Minister of Rural Economic Development.

Several ministers were juggled just six months ago, as Trudeau expanded and shifted his cabinet ahead of the election year.

July's shuffle brought five new ministers to the table and added new files for seniors, intergovernmental affairs and border security.