As western tensions rise, BQ's Blanchet says West shouldn't look to him for help
Bloc leader suggests he'll work with minority Liberals on climate change, cost of living
As tensions rise in Western Canada over economic anxiety and a slump in the oil sector, Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says the West should expect no help from him — and that he wants Quebec to be its own country.
Speaking after a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa Thursday, Blanchet was asked about the push for independence in the West, and if he would lead by example to be more collaborative rather than insular.
"I doubt it, because I still believe that Quebec will do better when it becomes a country," he said. "So I'm not the one that will fight to have a nice, beautiful and united Canada."
Trudeau's meeting with Blanchet is the latest in a series of sitdowns with opposition leaders as the Liberal minority government prepares for a new session of Parliament Dec. 5.
Blanchet was also asked if he has any advice to offer those pushing for western independence.
"If they were attempting to create a green state in western Canada, I might be tempted to help them. If they are trying to create an oil state in western Canada, they cannot expect any help from us," he said.
Blanchet said he will continue to fight, through national and international channels, the idea of "obsessively" extracting oil.
Before the closed-door session, Trudeau said the two leaders will work on "shared priorities" such as tackling climate change, addressing cost-of-living issues, gun control and protecting supply management.
"We'll also have conversations in which we disagree, but it will be done in respect, because I think Canadians expect the different parties in Parliament to work together constructively, and that's exactly what I intend to do," he said.
Blanchet said in addition to the issues Trudeau mentioned, health transfers and health care of seniors will be a priority for him. He also called for a renewed commitment to have decorum in the House of Commons in the spirit of collaboration.
"Politely, peacefully...with the only consideration of getting some progress on the issues which have been made important by the people during the last election," he said.
Trudeau failed to hit the 170-seat threshold to win a majority government, which means he must garner support from other parties to pass legislation and retain the confidence of the House of Commons.
Wednesday's meeting comes a day after Trudeau met with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe in Ottawa.
Western Liberal shutout
The meeting with Scheer lasted less than 30 minutes. The Conservative leader left with a call for the Liberals to act urgently to address mounting frustrations and economic anxieties in Western Canada.
The Liberals were shut out in Alberta and Saskatchewan on election night last month, losing cabinet ministers Ralph Goodale and Amarjeet Sohi.
On Tuesday, Moe said he left his meeting with Trudeau disappointed, as the prime minister rejected his request to "pause" the federal carbon tax until Saskatchewan can prove its homegrown province is yielding results.
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney described a "hostile situation," where the Liberals had campaigned against his province and its job-creating oil industry.
Trudeau is likely to find more willing allies, at least on some issues, in Blanchet and the NDP's Jagmeet Singh.
The prime minister is set to meet with the NDP leader on Thursday.
