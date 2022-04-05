Leona Alleslev set to join crowded Conservative leadership race

Leona Alleslev will officially announce her candidacy for the Conservative leadership on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of Alleslev's plans has told CBC News.

She will become at least the eleventh person vying to replace former party leader Erin O'Toole.

Alleslev, formerly the MP for Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill, was first elected to the House of Commons as a Liberal in 2015.

She caused a political firestorm when she crossed the floor to join the opposition Conservatives in 2018, citing a host of disagreements with the Liberal government over its handling of the economy, tax reform, foreign affairs, trade relationships and military spending.

Alleslev, 54, is the only MP to have left Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government for another party.

As a Conservative candidate, she was re-elected in the 2019 election and served as deputy leader under Andrew Scheer from 2019 to 2020.

She was defeated in Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill last year by Liberal candidate Leah Taylor Roy.

The perceived top candidates in the race so far (left to right): Leslyn Lewis, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest and Pierre Poilievre. (Sean Kilpatrick, Chris Young, Justin Tang, Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Alleslev signaled her hopes of entering the race on Twitter in late March and now appears to have collected the support of at least 500 Conservative Party members — a requirement set out by the Leadership Election Organizing Committee for all candidates.

Alleslev is a graduate of the Royal Military College and served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. She also worked at the Department of National Defence and in the private sector for IBM and Bombardier before entering politics in 2015.

Time running out for candidates to pay entry fee

Those hoping to become the next leader of the Conservatives must also raise at least $300,000 — a $200,000 entry fee plus a $100,000 compliance deposit.

Haldimand—Norfolk MP Leslyn Lewis announced on Monday that she has reached the $300,000 fundraising target. Lewis placed third in the 2020 Conservative leadership contest thanks to strong support from the party's social conservative wing.

That fee is required in instalments and is tied to access to party membership lists.

No other candidates — including perceived front-runners Pierre Poilievre and Jean Charest — have said publicly they've collected the full fee required to enter the race.

Patrick Brown, another high-profile contender, has yet to pay the initial $50,000 fee required to be listed as a candidate on the Conservative Party's website .

The field of candidates will be locked in place on April 29, the date by which all prospective candidates must pay the full $300,000.

Independent Ontario MPP Roman Baber, Conservative MPs Marc Dalton and Scott Aitchison, businesspeople Joseph Bourgault and Bobby Singh and former Conservative candidate Joel Etienne also have announced plans to run.

The party will choose its next leader at a convention on Sept. 10.