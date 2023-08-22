Feds in talks with sitting judges about leading public inquiry into foreign interference: LeBlanc

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says his government is in talks with sitting judges about leading a public inquiry into Chinese election interference — but gave no hint if they're close to selecting a point person.

"It is a sensitive issue when the Government of Canada, with the full support of the recognized parties in the House of Commons, is talking to, in some cases, sitting judges," he told reporters Tuesday morning at the cabinet retreat in Charlottetown.

"We all hoped that this might have been concluded in a final way earlier. But the good news is we're continuing to do the work necessary and optimistic about getting to the right place."

LeBlanc said he's even turned to the country's highest court for advice. The minister said he has sought suggestions from Richard Wagner, chief justice of the Supreme Court, and has had two constructive conversations with him on how to move forward.

Earlier this summer, the National Post reported that the Liberal government is having trouble finding a potential commissioner to oversee a possible public inquiry.

The government had tasked former governor general David Johnston with looking into allegations that China tried to meddle in the past two federal elections. But he resigned in June, saying his role has become too muddled in political controversy for him to continue.

House leaders from the main federal parties have been meeting over the summer in an attempt to set the terms and timeline for an inquiry and to appoint a potential leader.

LeBlanc said he spoke with Conservative MP Andrew Sheer, Bloc MP Alain Therrien and NDP MP Peter Julian as recently as this week, and had plans to reconnect later Tuesday.

"I was at my cottage in the summer. I had a nice time. The weather was nice. And I was having video meetings with Scheer, Therrien and Julian, so you can see why I'm anxious to get this concluded," LeBlanc said.

May frustrated with access to documents

Before he resigned, Johnston investigated media reports that questioned the government's handling of China's alleged interference activities in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections and ultimately recommended against calling a public inquiry.

The government has been open to having opposition leaders receive special security clearance to review documents related to Johnston's report.

But last week, Green Party Co-Leader Elizabeth May expressed frustration with the level of information contained in the two top-secret documents on foreign interference she was permitted to review this week.

May said she was not allowed to review the documents Johnston cited to support the conclusions in his 20-page summary report.

"I can't conclude that David Johnston's conclusions were reasonable, nor can I conclude they are unreasonable," May told a news conference Friday.

LeBlanc said leaders were given the opportunity to see the top-secret annexes of Johnston's report.

But "to then go behind and look at all of the documents that Mr. Johnston and his experts in their review used to come up with the top-secret annex is a different decision," he said.

LeBlanc said "we've heard [May's] concern and I will talk to the appropriate security officials to figure out the best way forward."