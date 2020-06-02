In their own words: political leaders in Canada weigh in on Trump's response to U.S. protests
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson let loose on U.S. leadership
Canadian political leaders are weighing in on U.S. President Donald Trump's handling of anti-racism protests sweeping across the United States in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of law enforcement.
While most leaders were reluctant to single out Trump by name, both Nova Scotia's premier and Ottawa's mayor had plenty to say about behaviour that they described as "offensive" and "disgraceful."
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trudeau's answer to a question about Trump's decision to have protesters moved with tear gas and riot police — so he could have his picture taken outside a church — has been talked about more for what he didn't say than for what he did say.
The prime minister took 21 seconds to think before delivering an answer that focused on the discrimination faced by people of colour in Canada.
When pressed further to respond to Trump's threat to call in the military into deal with protesters, the prime minister said his focus was on Canadians, not United States domestic politics.
"My job as a Canadian prime minister is to stand up for Canadians, to stand up for our interests, to stand up for our values," he said. "That is what have done from the very beginning, that is what I will continue to do."
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland
The deputy prime minister followed Trudeau's position closely, noting that Canada has its own problems with anti-black racism and unconscious bias.
"What I am concerned about, actually, is Canadian complacency. I think that it's really, really important for us to set our own house in order and for us to really be aware of the pain that anti-black racism causes here in our own country," she said.
"We as Canadians, all of us, need to take this very traumatic moment for many people in the world as an opportunity to look at what we are doing in Canada and to work hard to do better."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford
Ford also avoided directly criticizing how the United States' leadership has handled the protests, but he did say that he is glad to live in a country that doesn't suffer from the same racial divisions and systemic racism seen in the U.S.
"They have their issues in the U.S. and they have to fix their issues, but it's like night and day compared to Canada," Ford said. "I'm proud to be Canadian. I'm proud to be the premier of Ontario.
"Thank God that we're different than the United States. We don't have the systemic, deep roots they've had for years ... The difference between the U.S. and Canada, for the most part, for the most part — we get along."
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil
McNeil offered a less diplomatic comment when speaking about Floyd's death and the Trump administration's response to the protests that followed.
"When you watch what's happened south of the border, where a black American was killed at the hands of law enforcement, you understand the outrage and hurt and anger that people are feeling," he said.
"Quite frankly, the political response in the United States has been offensive ... to the world."
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson
Watson offered what may have been some of the sharpest criticism of the Trump administration coming from a Canadian politician — singling out the president by name and calling his behaviour throughout the crisis "disgraceful."
"I think it was disgraceful. Clearing out peaceful protesters so he could have a photo-op holding a Bible," said Watson.
"Presidents and leaders of organizations should be calming the waters and instill a sense of hope, and not [creating] greater chaos. What we've seen in the United States is both sad and remarkable but unfortunately, with this president, somewhat predictable.
"He seems to like to take gas and throw it on the fire."
