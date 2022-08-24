O'Bonsawin's appointment to top court critical for Indigenous law: Lametti

The appointment of the first Indigenous justice to the Supreme Court of Canada is critical to both the advancement of Indigenous law and improving the quality of decisions coming out of Canada's top court, Justice Minister David Lametti said Wednesday.

Speaking to MPs on the Commons justice and human rights committee about the appointment of Michelle O'Bonsawin, a fluently bilingual Franco-Ontarian Abenaki from Odanak, Lametti said her appointment will improve "the substance of legal decisions."

"It is extremely important that Indigenous peoples be able to see themselves in what are, quite frankly colonial institutions," he said.

"It's incredibly important to have that diversity reflected in the deliberations of those nine justices of the Supreme Court but it's also critically important for everyone else throughout the system to know that this is possible."

Lametti also said O'Bonsawin's elevation to Canada's top court will help revitalize Indigenous legal systems as projects in that area of law move forward.

In an emotional appearance before the committee, the first Mi'kmaq MP told his fellow MPs that O'Bonsawin's appointment answers his long-held dream of seeing an Indigenous jurist on Canada's top court.

"It's a great day for many reasons," said Nova Scotia Liberal MP Jamie Battiste. "As someone who is a member of the Indigenous Bar Association for more than 20 years — as a student and then coming back as an Indigenous parliamentarian — I often heard the advocacy and the dream that someday … we would see an Indigenous nominee to the Supreme Court of Canada."

Watch: Justice minister on relationship between Indigenous people, Canadian legal system:

Justice minister discusses the relationship between Indigenous people and the Canadian legal system Duration 2:35 Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti responds to a question about the difficult relationship between Indigenous People and Canada's justice system and discusses Indigenous Supreme Court of Canada nominee Michelle O'Bonsawin.

Battiste said O'Bonsawin's appointment is also key to the ongoing development of Indigenous law in Canada, noting that a quarter of the calls for action that came out of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommended Indigenous equity in the legal system.

Lametti said that O'Bonsawin's background will provide the court with a grounding in criminal law, especially mental health law, that will enrich the court's decision-making processes. He also drew attention to her bilingualism.

"Let there be no doubt that there are qualified Indigenous candidates who speak both official languages," he said.

The minister described O'Bonsawin as a hard-working individual dedicated to public service who is always working to elevate her skills and experience. He noted that she completed her doctorate while sitting as a Superior Court judge.

"As someone who has completed a PhD, I must admit I find it hard to imagine doing so while having a full-time job as demanding as that of a Superior Court judge," he said.

Michelle O'Bonsawin's appointment to the Supreme Court of Canada will make "Canadian law better" by "improving the substance of those legal decisions," Justice Minister David Lametti said Wednesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, MPs and senators will ask O'Bonsawin questions in a session moderated by Alain Roussy, the vice-dean of the French Common Law Program at the University of Ottawa.

Conservative MP Rob Moore asked Lametti why that session is taking place in an informal setting and is being presided over by a member of the public, instead of a more formal setting governed by Parliament.

Lametti defended the appointment process, saying it allows for "parliamentary input but [does] not turn into something that happens occasionally south of the border, where it becomes hyper-political and hyper-partisan in terms of the nomination process for Supreme Court Judges."