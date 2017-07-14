Justice Minister and Attorney General David Lametti and former Progressive Conservative prime minister Kim Campbell are being grilled by MPs today over the nomination of Canada's next Supreme Court justice.

Lametti and Campbell will appear before the justice committee to take questions about Nicholas Kasirer, the Quebec Court of Appeal judge who was nominated July 10 to the top court.

CBC News is carrying the proceedings live beginning at 11 a.m. ET on CBC.ca

Kasirer was nominated to Canada's top court using the new appointment process for Supreme Court justices announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in August 2016.

A non-partisan advisory board — chaired by Campbell — helps identify potential jurists "of the highest calibre" who are functionally bilingual and ready to serve on the Supreme Court.

The board prepares a non-binding short list for the justice minister and the prime minister to review before a final selection is made.

In her opening remarks before the committee, Campbell said there were 12 candidates for this most recent vacancy on the top court, and only one was a woman — there were no Indigenous Candidates for the post.

Campbell said the committee members wanted to see a more diverse selection of candidates going forward, although she said the calibre of potential nominees was very high.

At 2 p.m., Kasirer will take a seat before a special meeting of parliamentarians to answer questions about his qualifications and history on the bench.