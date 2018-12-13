Scheer accuses Trudeau government of taking 'naive' approach to China

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said today the Liberal government needs to be more forceful with Beijing regarding the plight of two Canadians detained in China, attacking what he calls the prime minister's "naive approach."

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and entrepreneur Michael Spavor were both arrested in China earlier this week on suspicion of "endangering national security," said China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang on Thursday.

Their detentions came days after Canada detained the chief financial officer of the Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, Meng Wanzhou, on an extradition request from the U.S. She has been released on $10 million bail.

Scheer said it's important that Canada has an independent justice system, and that police agencies continue to make decisions based on evidence and and the rule of law.

"We also need to make sure that we unequivocally denounce any type of repercussions to Canadians on foreign soil in China as a result of the actions of independent police agencies here," he told reporters on Thursday.

"That message has to be sent loudly and clearly by this government to the government of China. I believe that this situation demonstrates that Justin Trudeau's naive approach to relations with China isn't working."

Canada has argued that the request to detain Meng was made at the officials' level and was not politically motivated.

The Americans are hoping to have Meng extradited on claims she tried to bypass American trade sanctions on Iran and lied to U.S. banks.

China has called for her immediate release. When asked if the detention of the two Canadian men was intended as retaliation, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry said they were being handled according to Chinese law.

Michael Spavor (L) and former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig were taken into custody earlier this week, Chinese officials say. (Associated Press/ International Crisis Group/Canadian Press)

U.S. President Donald Trump, however, has said he's willing to intervene in the case if it would help his country's interests with China on security or trade — a statement that many saw as tainting the extradition process.

Kovrig served as a diplomat in Beijing and Hong Kong until 2016. He is on a leave of absence from the Canadian foreign service and is no longer protected by diplomatic status.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters the government has been unable to make contact with Spavor — whom she did not identify at the time — since he raised concerns about being questioned by Chinese authorities.

She declined to provide more information about Spavor's case, calling it a "delicate situation.​"