Foreign policy experts call for release of Canadian in China
Fifteen prominent U.S. foreign policy experts on Monday called for the release of a Canadian detained in China in apparent retaliation for the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive in Canada.

Micahel Kovrig's arrest could have 'a chilling effect' on those researching China: statement

The Canadian Press ·
In this file image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Kovrig was detained just days after Canada arrested Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou. (Associated Press)

The scholars and think-tank executives released a joint statement saying Michael Kovrig's detention is worrying because independent policy research institutions can help mitigate conflict during a time of growing differences and heightened suspicions between China and the West.

"That is why we are particularly concerned by the detention of one of our colleagues," the statement said. "Michael's arrest has a chilling effect on all those who are committed to advance constructive U.S.-China relations."

Kovrig is an expert on Asia and works International Crisis Group think-tank .

China arrested Kovrig and another Canadian, Michael Spavor, on Dec. 10, apparently attempting to pressure Canada to release Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Meng was arrested at the request of U.S. authorities who want her extradited to face fraud charges.

The scholars include Nicolas Burns from Harvard, Anne-Marie Slaughter from Princeton and retired U.S. Gen. John Allen from the Brookings Institute, among others.

with files from the Associated Press

