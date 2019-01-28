Kingston youth facing terror charges held until at least next week
A youth facing terrorism charges in Kingston, Ont., will be back in court next week, after his lawyer has had more time to study his case.
A youth facing terrorism charges in Kingston, Ont., will be back in court next week, after his lawyer has had more time to study his case.
The RCMP charged the youth last week, saying he tried to persuade someone to plant a bomb.
He is charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.
The police, who began investigating in December following a tip from the FBI, say no actual device was ever planted.
Police say a potentially explosive substance was found during a search, removed and blown up to neutralize it.
The case will next come before a judge Feb. 4, when a date is to be set for a full bail hearing.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.