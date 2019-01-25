Kingston teen pleads guilty to 4 terrorism charges in relation to alleged bomb plot

A Kingston, Ont. teenager has pleaded guilty to four terrorism-related offences stemming from what police say was a thwarted bomb attack in early 2019.

The minor, who can't be named due to a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged in January 2019 after multiple searches were conducted on two homes in the Ontario town, about two hours from the nation's capital.

The accused was charged with knowingly facilitating terrorist activity, making or possessing explosive materials, taking action "with intent to cause an explosion of an explosive substance that is likely to cause serious bodily harm or death to persons or is likely to cause serious damage to property" and counselling someone else to place or detonate an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

The charges relate to the period from Dec. 20, 2018 to Jan. 24, 2019, according to the charges.

On Jan. 25, 2019, the RCMP announced that a terrorist bomb plot had been stopped.

Sentencing is expected at a later date. The Crown says it will seek an adult sentence.

The teen also pleaded guilty to violating a bail condition related to wearing an ankle monitor.

