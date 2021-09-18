Liberals cut ties with Toronto candidate over dropped sexual assault charge, military review

The Liberal Party said Toronto candidate Kevin Vuong is no longer running under the party banner and won't sit with the Liberal caucus if elected.

Vuong, running in Spadina—Fort York, had been asked by the Liberals to "pause" his campaign after reports of a past sexual assault charge, which was dropped, surfaced in the media. The news of the dropped 2019 sexual assault charge was first reported by the Toronto Star.

"After further review, Mr. Vuong will no longer be a Liberal candidate, and should he be elected, he will not be a member of the Liberal caucus," said a statement the Liberals released Saturday.

The Star report prompted a review by the Canadian Armed Forces. Based on information available at this time, Vuong, a military reservist, failed to notify the military of the charges against him in 2019, Defence Department spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier told CBC News.

Military members are required to share criminal charges with their chain of command.

In a statement issued to CBC News through his campaign manager yesterday, Vuong said he wanted to "unequivocally state that these allegations are false," and that he "vigorously fought," them when they were first brought forward. He questioned why the allegations were resurfacing close to an election.

More to come.