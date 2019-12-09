Kenney, Alberta cabinet ministers in Ottawa to meet federal counterparts
Alberta premier will speak at the Canadian Club later today
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and eight of his cabinet ministers will be in Ottawa today as part of a trip to meet their federal counterparts.
Kenney will speak at the Canadian Club on Monday afternoon and later host a reception.
He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss issues ranging from pipelines to equalization.
Kenney has said he will bring up with Trudeau a resolution passed unanimously at the recent meeting of provincial leaders to consider changes to the fiscal stabilization fund.
The fund helps provinces facing year-over-year declines in non-resource revenues, but Alberta says it is being shortchanged due to caps tied to the size of its population.
Kenney says Alberta should receive about $2.4 billion going back to 2014, and the federal government is open to discussing the proposal.
