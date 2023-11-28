House leader calls Liberal MP's post linking Poilievre and Winnipeg killings 'absolutely inappropriate'

Government House leader Karina Gould says she'll speak to a B.C. Liberal MP about a social post that questions whether there was a connection between Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and a deadly shooting in Manitoba over the weekend.

On Monday Ken Hardie, who represents Fleetwood-Port Kells, responded to the Winnipeg shooting that left four people dead calling it "beyond troubling" to see another mass shooting in Canada.

"Might it be the anti-social 'burn everything down' far-right attitude we're seeing creeping in from the U.S.?" he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"And the 'creep' on the Canadian side? Pierre Poilievre?"

Beyond troubling to see another mass shooting in Canada, now in Winnipeg. And we've lost so many police officers. Might it be the anti-social 'burn everything down' far-right attitude we're seeing creeping in from the US? And the 'creep' on the Canadian side? Pierre Poilievre? —@KenHardie

Gould told reporters Tuesday morning that she plans to speak to her caucus colleague. As House leader, Gould is responsible for co-ordinating her party's day-to-day business in the House and managing the overall legislative agenda of the government.

"It is absolutely inappropriate and that's not something that anyone should be suggesting from any political party," she said before a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill Tuesday.

When asked by a reporter what she'll say to Hardie, Gould responded "just what I told you."

Conservative deputy calls post 'unhinged'

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman responded to Hardie's comments Monday night on the same platform, calling the post "unhinged."

Lantsman raised a previous instance when Hardie said Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels would be proud of Conservative MPs.

"Unhinged then. Unhinged now," she posted.

Hardie later deleted the Goebbels tweet and apologized in the House of Commons at the request of Speaker Greg Fergus.

Hardie followed up to his Poilievre post Tuesday morning remarking "well, well...feathers were ruffled and flying yesterday after I asked three questions about whether and how right-wing extremism was 'creeping' into Canada from the U.S. and contributing to a rise in violence."

"But the issue needs a closer look," he posted.

On Monday Winnipeg police said no arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified.