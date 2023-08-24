Keith Spicer, Canada's first official languages commissioner, has died. He was 89.

Spicer was also a columnist and editor for a number of newspapers, including the Globe and Mail, the Ottawa Citizen and the Vancouver Sun.

Spicer served as languages commissioner from 1970 to 1977. In that role he was tasked with promoting the new Official Languages Act to Canadians, according to his profile on the commissioner's website.

"Commissioner Spicer saw institutional bilingualism as an ideal of human dignity that called upon the mutual respect of the two language groups," his profile says.

Spicer is also credited with helping to establish the advocacy group Canadian Parents for French and lobbied for an increase in French immersion school programs across the country.

Keith Spicer and Prime Minister Brian Mulroney in Ottawa on June 27, 1991, when Spicer released the final report of the Citizens' Forum on Canada's Future. (Chuck Mitchell/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Museum of History described Spicer as "a young and colourful journalist who promoted bilingualism with humour and energy."

In 1974, Spicer's office came up with a board game called Oh Canada! that promoted bilingualism. Two million copies of the game were produced.

In 1978, Spicer was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest civilian honours. Spicer's profile on the Order of Canada website says "he implemented the policies of the Official Languages Act with courage and imagination."

Spicer also served as the commissioner of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) from 1989 to 1996. He stepped away from that post temporarily in 1990 after being asked by then-prime minister Brian Mulroney to chair the Citizen's Forum on Canada's Future, which looked into the country's political future following the collapse of the Meech Lake constitutional accord.