Independent MP Jody Wilson-Raybould won't run in next election

Independent MP and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she won't run again in the next federal election.

In a letter posted online Thursday, Wilson-Raybould said she has decided to work on issues that are important to her in different venues.

"This was not an easy or quick decision to make," the letter reads. "It came about through long reflection on and writing about my own experiences in Ottawa, insights others have shared with me, and a growing realization of the depth of the shifts needed in our political culture."

Wilson-Raybould has represented the riding of Vancouver Granville since 2015.

