Trudeau will testify on WE controversy, PMO says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted an invitation to testify before the Commons Finance Committee about a controversial agreement to have the WE organization run the government's $900-million student volunteer grant program, the Prime Minister's Office says.

The PMO said arrangements still have to be made to set the date and time for Trudeau's appearance.

The committee heard today from Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who admitted that he repaid $41,000 in travel expenses the organization had covered for two trips he and his family took in 2017.

Separately, the Commons Ethics Committee is meeting right now to decide whether to launch its own probe into the WE Charity scandal.

