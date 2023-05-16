Despite differences on women's rights, Trudeau pitches closer ties on South Korea visit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a pitch Wednesday for even closer ties between Canada and South Korea, appealing to the historical links of shared sacrifice while tiptoeing around the thorny — even stark — policy differences between the two nations.

The first full day of his visit started with an address to the country's National Assembly, in which he highlighted the deep, almost under-appreciated, cultural ties between the countries.

He paid tribute to Canadian Frank Schofield, a Protestant missionary who over 100 years ago supported the Korean independence movement from the Japanese empire and is — today — the only foreigner buried in the Patriots' Plot at the Korean National Cemetery.

Trudeau lays a wreath at the grave of Canadian Dr. Frank Schofield at the Seoul National Cemetery on Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

It was a reference that deeply resonated in South Korean media coverage of the event.

The expression of long-standing kinship, however, was delivered against a backdrop of heightened tension with North Korea.

The speaker of South Korea's National Assembly, Kim Jin-pyo, told the country's lawmakers that Trudeau's visit comes at a "decisive moment" in both bilateral relations and for the Asian country, which has faced an increasing number of military provocations and outbursts from the reclusive North Korean regime.

"I'm here to tell you that it's no longer enough to be friends — we need to be the best of friends," Trudeau said in describing the unstable geopolitical landscape. "Right now, our world is facing a moment of uncertainty like we've never seen in our lifetimes."

Stark contrast on women in society

In many respects, Trudeau's speech hit all of the familiar notes — climate change, investment, economic resilience and gender equality.

It is on the role of women in society that a stark contrast between the two nations was on display. The Liberal government bills itself as a fierce champion of women's rights. That stands in contrast to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's government, which ran on an anti-feminist platform and has promised, among other things, to dismantle the country's gender equality ministry — a proposal that drew a sharp rebuke from human rights group Amnesty International. His government has abolished gender quotas in public administration, saying people will be hired on merit, not sex.

Trudeau shakes hands with South Korean lawmakers as he leaves after delivering his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul on Wednesday. (Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters)

In addition, the country is mired in a debate about so-called "no kid zones" of which there are about 500 across the nation — public spaces beyond the normal bars and some restaurants where children are not allowed.

Trudeau did not directly criticize the policies of his host. He noted, however, that Canada's $10-a-day child-care program has helped "women's participation in the economy reach an all-time high."

Korea is also working on a plan to expand child-care options, Trudeau said.

"It's important to support parents in balancing their careers and family commitments," he said.

"Because inclusion, gender equality and support for families make our societies stronger and our democracies healthier."

It was the closest Trudeau came to a rebuke on gender equality.

North Korea's nuclear threat

But it was during his references to North Korea that you saw South Korean lawmakers lean in and listen carefully.

"Canada is committed to supporting the Republic of Korea's efforts towards a denuclearized, peaceful and prosperous Korean peninsula," Trudeau said. "We will continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy."

WATCH | Defending against the North Korea nuclear threat:

Defending against the North Korea nuclear threat Duration 4:27

That's easier said than done. The first four months of this year saw North Korea test fire as many as 26 missiles, including the newest version of its intercontinental rocket.

Last week, Yoon established a new government committee whose task is to guarantee South Korea's "overwhelming" military power to counter North Korean missile and nuclear threats.

He described it as a policy of deterrence.

That policy, however, will not include South Korea acquiring nuclear weapons.

The government here has been flirting with the idea since the 1970s.

However, the U.S. just recently talked them out of it. Washington has agreed to periodically deploy U.S. nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea and involve Seoul in its nuclear planning operations. In return, South Korea has agreed to not develop its own nuclear weapon.