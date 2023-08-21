Justin Trudeau thanks Canadians for respecting family's privacy after split with wife

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Canadians Monday for respecting his family's privacy after he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, announced earlier this month they were separating.

"I really, really want to thank Canadians for having been so incredibly gracious and incredibly generous in respecting our privacy and our space," Trudeau said during a media availability in P.E.I. ahead of a three-day cabinet retreat. It was his first public statement on the separation since it was announced.

"I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward."

Trudeau and Grégoire announced their separation in statements posted to social media on August 2. They have been married for 18 years.

They have three children together: two sons, Xavier, 15, and Hadrien, 9, and one daughter, 14-year-old Ella-Grace.

"I want to thank all the people who've reached out over the past number of weeks with warm wishes, with personal messages, with personal stories that have been just wonderful and positive," Trudeau added.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office released when the separation was announced, Trudeau and Grégoire Trudeau have "signed a legal separation agreement."

"They have worked to ensure that all legal and ethical steps with regards to their decision to separate have been taken, and will continue to do so moving forward," Trudeau's office said.