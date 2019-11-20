Who's who in Justin Trudeau's 2019 cabinet

The full list of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet sworn today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa:
Chrystia Freeland: deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs.
Anita Anand, a new member of cabinet: minister of public services and procurement.
Navdeep Bains: minister of innovation, science and industry.
Carolyn Bennett: minister of Crown-Indigenous relations.
Marie-Claude Bibeau: minister of agriculture and agri-food.
Bill Blair: minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.
Bardish Chagger: minister of diversity, inclusion and youth.
Francois-Philippe Champagne: minister of foreign affairs.
Jean-Yves Duclos: president of the Treasury Board.
Mona Fortier, a new member of cabinet: minister of middle class prosperity and associate minister of finance.
Marc Garneau: minister of transport.
Karina Gould: minister of international development.
Steven Guilbeault, a new member of cabinet: minister of Canadian heritage.
Patty Hajdu: minister of health.
Ahmed Hussen: minister of families, children and social development.
Melanie Joly: minister of economic development and official languages.
Bernadette Jordan: minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.
David Lametti: minister of justice and attorney general.
Dominic LeBlanc: president of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada.
Diane Lebouthillier: minister of national revenue.
Lawrence MacAulay: minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of defence.
Catherine McKenna: minister of infrastructure and communities.
Marco E. L. Mendicino, a new member of cabinet: minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.
Marc Miller, a new entry to cabinet: minister of Indigenous services.
Maryam Monsef: minister of women and gender equality and rural economic development.
Bill Morneau: minister of finance.
Joyce Murray: minister of digital government.
Mary Ng: minister of small business, export promotion and international trade.
Seamus O'Regan: minister of natural resources.
Carla Qualtrough: minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.
Pablo Rodriguez: leader of the government in the House of Commons.
Harjit Sajjan: minister of national defence.
Deb Schulte, a new member of cabinet: minister of seniors.
Filomena Tassi: minister of labour.
Dan Vandal, a new member of cabinet: minister of northern affairs.
Jonathan Wilkinson: minister of environment and climate change.
Also, Jim Carr will serve as the prime minister's special representative for the Prairies.