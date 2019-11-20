Skip to Main Content
Who's who in Justin Trudeau's 2019 cabinet
Politics

Here is the full list of cabinet ministers sworn today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Peter Zimonjic · CBC News ·
The new Liberal minority cabinet pose for a family photo following their swearing in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The full list of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet sworn today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa:

Chrystia Freeland: deputy prime minister and minister of intergovernmental affairs.

Liberal MP Chrystia Freeland served as the ministers of international trade and foreign affairs before being promoted to the second highest post in the government. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Anita Anand, a new member of cabinet: minister of public services and procurement.

Navdeep Bains: minister of innovation, science and industry.

Liberal MP Navdeep Bains, who represents the Ontario riding of Mississauga-Malton retains the innovation and science files but his ministry has been restructured to include industry. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Carolyn Bennett: minister of Crown-Indigenous relations.

Carolyn Bennett waves as she arrives at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Bennett is one of a group of senior Liberal cabinet ministers that is returning to the same role she had before the October election. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Marie-Claude Bibeau: minister of agriculture and agri-food.

Liberal MP Marie-Claude Bibeau's continuing role as the minister for agriculture and agri-food and will see her navigate ongoing food safety issues with China. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Bill Blair: minister of public safety and emergency preparedness.

Liberal MP Bill Blair is stepping into the ministerial shoes left behind by Saskatchewan MP Ralph Goodale who was defeated in the October election. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Bardish Chagger: minister of diversity, inclusion and youth.

Liberal MP Bardish Chagger, who served as the government House leader in the last Parliament, will now not only take on diversity and inclusion, but also Trudeau's responsibility for youth. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Francois-Philippe Champagne: minister of foreign affairs.

Liberal MP Francois-Philippe Champagne, who held the international trade portfolio during the NAFTA renegotiations, takes over from Chrystia Freeland. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Jean-Yves Duclos: president of the Treasury Board.

Liberal MP Jean-Yves Duclos has secured the tough task of making sure that the federal government gets money out the door for its programs and projects. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Mona Fortier, a new member of cabinet: minister of middle class prosperity and associate minister of finance.

Liberal MP Mona Fortier arrives for the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Marc Garneau: minister of transport.

Liberal MP Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space, arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa where he was renamed to the ministry he ran in the last Parliament. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Karina Gould: minister of international development.

Liberal MP Karina Gould, who was responsible for democratic institutions in the last Parliament, will shift her focus from the domestic sphere to the international one when Parliament resumes. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Steven Guilbeault, a new member of cabinet: minister of Canadian heritage.

Liberal rookie MP Steven Guilbeault may be a distinguished environmentalist but he will be responsible for a number of culture files in a world where streaming services are transforming the way Canadians consume media. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Patty Hajdu: minister of health.

Liberal MP Patty Hajdu is taking over from Ginette Petitpas Taylor, who was shuffled out of the health file and will now serve as the deputy government whip. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Ahmed Hussen: minister of families, children and social development.

Liberal MP Ahmed Hussen, right, is leaving the immigration file behind to focus on children and families. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Melanie Joly: minister of economic development and official languages.

Melanie Joly waves as she arrives at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Joly, who was demoted from her position as the minister of heritage to serve as the minister of tourism, official languages and La Francophonie in the last Parliament, returns to serve in a more senior post after performing well during the election. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Bernadette Jordan: minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

Liberal MP Bernadette Jordan, who served as the minister for rural economic development in the last Parliament, has been promoted to a more prominent post in this cabinet. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

David Lametti: minister of justice and attorney general.

Liberal MP David Lametti, who was elevated into cabinet to serve on the justice file after the SNC Lavalin affair, gets to keep his responsibilities from the last Parliament. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Dominic LeBlanc: president of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada.

Dominic LeBlanc, who previously served as House leader, and as the ministers for intergovernmental affairs and fisheries and oceans, is currently continuing his fight against Cancer and could not join other ministers for the walk up to Rideau Hall today - although he did attend the event. (CBC)

Diane Lebouthillier: minister of national revenue.

Liberal MP Diane Lebouthillier arrives at Rideau Hall for a swearing in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Lawrence MacAulay: minister of veterans affairs and associate minister of defence.

Liberal MP Lawrence MacAulay arrives with his family for the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Catherine McKenna: minister of infrastructure and communities.

Liberal MP Catherine McKenna arrives with family for the cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Marco E. L. Mendicino, a new member of cabinet: minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.

Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, right, arrives for the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Marc Miller, a new entry to cabinet: minister of Indigenous services.

Liberal MP Marc Miller arrives for the swearing-in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Maryam Monsef: minister of women and gender equality and rural economic development.

Liberal MP Maryam Monsef arrives with family for the cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Bill Morneau: minister of finance.

Liberal MP Bill Morneau arrives for the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Joyce Murray: minister of digital government.

Joyce Murray served as the president of the treasury board in the last Parliament. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Mary Ng: minister of small business, export promotion and international trade.

Mary Ng becomes Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Seamus O'Regan: minister of natural resources.

Liberal MP Seamus O'Regan arrives for the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Carla Qualtrough: minister of employment, workforce development and disability inclusion.

Liberal MP Carla Qualtrough arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Pablo Rodriguez: leader of the government in the House of Commons.

Liberal MP Pablo Rodriguez arrives with family for the swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Harjit Sajjan: minister of national defence.

Liberal MP Harjit Sajjan arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Deb Schulte, a new member of cabinet: minister of seniors.

Liberal MP Deb Schulte arrives for the swearing-in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Filomena Tassi: minister of labour.

Filomena Tassi served as the deputy government whip and the minister of seniors in the last Parliament. (Filomena Tassi/Facebook)

Dan Vandal, a new member of cabinet: minister of northern affairs.

Liberal MP Dan Vandal arrives for the swearing in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

Jonathan Wilkinson: minister of environment and climate change.

Liberal MP Jonathan Wilkinson served as the minister of fisheries, oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard in the last Parliament. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Also, Jim Carr will serve as the prime minister's special representative for the Prairies.

James Carr served as the ministers for natural resources and international trade diversification in the last Parliament. He is currently battling cancer but will remain a senior advisor to the prime minister. (Todd Korol/Canadian Press)
