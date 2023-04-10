Content
PM's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday. The Prime Minister's Office says Telford will testify at the procedure and House affairs committee on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.

Liberals launched filibuster that spanned a number of meetings in attempt to keep Telford from appearing

The Canadian Press ·
A woman with long brown hair and wearing a dark jacket and shirt looks to the camera as she walks beside a car.
Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister Katie Telford arrives to appear as a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, on Nov. 24, 2022. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The office says an exact time has not been scheduled.

Telford agreed to meet with the committee last month, but not before the Liberals launched a filibuster that spanned several meetings in an attempt to keep her from appearing.

At the time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said his party would back a Conservative motion to call Telford to testify if the government didn't voluntarily agree.

The committee has been studying foreign election interference following recent media reports that allege China tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections

