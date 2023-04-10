PM's chief of staff set to testify Friday on foreign interference
Liberals launched filibuster that spanned a number of meetings in attempt to keep Telford from appearing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff, Katie Telford, will appear before a parliamentary committee on Friday.
The Prime Minister's Office says Telford will testify at the procedure and House affairs committee on the issue of foreign interference in Canadian elections.
The office says an exact time has not been scheduled.
- Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford to testify at committee probing Chinese government interference
Telford agreed to meet with the committee last month, but not before the Liberals launched a filibuster that spanned several meetings in an attempt to keep her from appearing.
At the time, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh had said his party would back a Conservative motion to call Telford to testify if the government didn't voluntarily agree.
The committee has been studying foreign election interference following recent media reports that allege China tried to meddle in the 2019 and 2021 elections
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?