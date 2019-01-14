Justice committee votes to expunge Conservative MP's 'hurtful' remarks from official record
Michael Cooper had read sections from manifesto of Christchurch, New Zealand, mass killer
The House of Commons justice committee in Ottawa has voted to strike controversial remarks from Conservative MP Michael Cooper from the record.
Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault put forward the motion on Tuesday morning, calling Cooper's comments "discriminatory, hurtful and disrespectful."
Over the weekend, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer removed Cooper from the justice committee after the Alberta MP confronted a Muslim witness in hearings studying online hate.
Cooper had told Faisal Khan Suri he should be "ashamed" after he drew a link between "conservative commentators" and the online history of mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.
Cooper also quoted from the manifesto of the man accused of the mass killings in Christchurch, New Zealand, in an attempt to discredit Suri's testimony.
The committee voted 6-0 to remove the name of the attacker and a section of his manifesto that Cooper had read at committee. Conservative committee members abstained from voting.
