Ottawa Police issue bulletin for missing Supreme Court Justice Clément Gascon

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in locating Supreme Court Justice Clément Gascon, who announced his retirement from the top court earlier this year.

According to the notice put out by Ottawa Police, Gascon was last seen Wednesday around 1:20 pm in the 300 block of Wellington Street heading southwest.

Gascon, 59, is described by police as a white male, 183 cm tall, with short medium hair and a beard. He wears glasses and police say he was last seen wearing a black business suit.

Ottawa Police Sgt. Scott Fenton told CBC News that there is no indication of foul play or a crime scene and Gascon's disappearance is not being treated as a criminal investigation at the moment.

Anyone who knows where Gascon is now is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Gascon is due to officially step down from his position on Sept. 15.

Born in Montreal in 1960, Gascon taught business, labour and construction law at the Université du Québec and McGill University and for the Quebec bar. He was appointed to the Quebec Court of Appeal in 2012 after having served on the bench of the Quebec Superior Court from 2002.