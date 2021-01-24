Report into Julie Payette's conduct at Rideau Hall finds toxic environment, public humiliations

An independent report examining the workplace culture at Rideau Hall found that former governor general Julie Payette and her deputy Assunta Di Lorenzo presided over a toxic work environment.

Released publicly under the Access to Information Act Wednesday night, the report details allegations from staff members of "yelling, screaming, aggressive conduct, demeaning comments and public humiliations."

The report said that 43 staff members at Rideau Hall described the general work environment as "hostile or negative."

Twenty-six people interviewed "used the words 'toxic' or 'poisoned' to describe the general work atmosphere" at Rideau Hall during Payette's time there.

Fewer than 10 participants described positive or neutral feelings about the work environment. The overwhelming majority of participants interviewed described experiences that would be "objectively considered" concerning, the report said.

In July, the Privy Council Office announced it had hired an independent consulting firm to review reports that Payette was responsible for workplace harassment at Rideau Hall after a series of reports by CBC News.

The independent report's goal was to determine the scope of the problem. The authors of the report did not attempt to make findings of fact; the document only relies on what interview participants reported.

The Quintet Consulting Corporation, which conducted the report, interviewed 92 current and former employees and concluded that "there is a serious problem that required [the Privy Council Office's] immediate attention."

CBC News obtained the report through an Access to Information request. It is heavily redacted to protect complainants' identities.

Payette resigned her position last week after receiving a copy of the final report and meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Her resignation came six months to the day after the CBC's first story aired. Di Lorenzo also resigned that same day.

Staff departures and stress leave

A section of the report listing the various terms interviewees used to describe the work environment at Rideau Hall under Payette include "humiliation," "disrespect," "condescension," and "a non-inclusive workplace." Some staff members described it as, "the definition of a poisoned work environment."

Twelve interview participants said Payette had created a "climate/reign of fear/terror," at the institution.

The review said Rideau Hall employees felt that they had no way to express their concerns and believed HR practices at the institution to be inadequate. Staff said they had no way to report the "really unhealthy" environment other than to speak to the media.

"The results presented in this report and in particular the expressions of distrust, fear and lack of confidence by participants that meaningful change will occur, must be acknowledged in any efforts to address the situation," the report said.

Looking toward healing

The report said 13 interview participants reported they took sick leave during Payette's tenure because of the work environment. Another 17 said they left their jobs at the institution because of the hostile environment created by Payette.

Until it can be assured that the toxic environment created by Payette has been addressed, the report suggests the Privy Council Office should conduct mandatory exit interviews for all staff leaving Rideau Hall.

The report also said a senior manager should be designated at the Privy Council Office to help any employee who feels they have faced reprisals for their participation in the review.

The report also recommends employees at Rideau Hall should be thanked for their participation in the review with a commitment that their concerns will be addressed in a meaningful way.

"The situation at [Rideau Hall] as reported by participants in this review is said to have existed for several years," the report stated. "A general rule of thumb in the resolution of circumstances described in this report is that it can be expected to take just as much time to heal the situation as it took for it to develop.

"For that reason it is recommended that the [Privy Council Office] continue to exercise vigilance and oversight of [Rideau Hall] to the extend possible, until the work environment is firmly on the road to recovery."