Joly calls out Israel's judiciary reform and 'unilateral actions' that undermine peace

Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly is pushing Israel to drop its planned reform of the country's judiciary after two months of mass protests.

Joly spoke by phone Thursday with her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen. Ottawa's official readout of their conversation says that "Joly underscored Canada's support of democracy, the rule of law and the institutions that uphold them."

A Global Affairs Canada source familiar with the conversation said Joly specifically noted that Ottawa is keeping a close eye on Israel's judicial reform.

"She also conveyed that Canada views dialogue and consensus-building as critical tools in driving change that is supported by the people," the source said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has so far rejected compromises aimed at resolving the standoff over his plans to overhaul the country's legal system by allowing the country's parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions.

The proposed change, which has been attacked by U.S. President Joe Biden, would concentrate power in the hands of Netanyahu's parliamentary coalition — something he argues is necessary to counter what he claims is the excessive reach of unelected judges.

Former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit recently accused Netanyahu of proposing the reform in order to thwart an ongoing criminal trial in which he faces corruption charges.

Israeli mounted police officers disperse demonstrators blocking a highway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday, March 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Oded Balilty)

The country's figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, has warned Israel is "within touching distance" of an abyss and that civil war is possible. And Israel's former prime minister Ehud Olmert urged world leaders Thursday to shun Netanyahu.

Ottawa's readout says Joly also called out "unilateral actions that jeopardize efforts for peace," such as Israel's expansion of settlements that are illegal under international law.

"Joly voiced Canada's deep concerns over the recent escalation of violence in Israel and the West Bank and stressed the need to engage in meaningful actions to restore calm and ease tensions," the readout says.

For decades, Canada has advocated for a two-state solution that would see the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

A series of Palestinian attacks last spring led to a year of violent clashes and Israeli raids in the West Bank, while right-wing Israelis continue to expand settlements into occupied territory.

Last week in Ottawa, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the conflict is now worse than it has been in three decades and many developing countries find it hypocritical for states to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine without calling out Israeli settlements.

"They focus a lot on double standards," she said. "We need to be very firm when it comes to occupation everywhere."

Israelis fill streets for 10th straight week to protest judicial reforms Duration 2:29 Widespread protests in Israel over proposed changes to the country’s Supreme Court entered their 10th straight week. But its hard-right government is vowing to push ahead regardless, which has many fearing for the future of democracy in the country.

Earlier this month, pro-Palestinian activists criticized three Canadian senators for inviting a right-wing politician to Canada during their visit to Israel.

Amir Ohana, the speaker of the Israeli parliament, has caused controversy by claiming in media interviews that Muslims are prone to "cultural murderousness." As former public safety minister, he modified Israel's COVID-19 vaccination priority list to exclude prisoners who are Palestinian.

Senate Speaker George Furey and Conservative Senate Leader Don Plett would not comment on the criticism, but unaffiliated Sen. Patti LaBoucane-Benson said the group urged Israelis to work toward peace.

"We worked with consular officials in an effort to hear diverse perspectives while managing logistical and security considerations," she said in a statement to The Canadian Press at the time, adding the trio intended to meet with Palestinian officials but were not able to do so.

On Thursday, Israel had its own criticism of Canadian policies.

Ottawa's readout noted that Joly and her counterpart also discussed "security threats by the Iranian regime." Israel was more specific.

While Israel has not published its own readout of the call, Cohen wrote on Twitter that the two discussed Hezbollah as well as Iran's nuclear capabilities, and he urged her to list the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror group.

The force, which is part of Iran's military, is responsible for much of the regime's violent meddling abroad and is part of an ongoing crackdown on human rights activists in Iran.

The Liberals have resisted listing the entire corps as a terrorist organization, arguing it would punish those conscripted into the force in non-combat roles. Instead, the Trudeau government has barred more than 10,000 former IRGC members from entering Canada.