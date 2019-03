Video

Joyce Murray sworn in as newest member of Trudeau's Cabinet

Joyce Murray has been sworn in as President of Treasury Board and the Minister of Digital Government to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Jane Philpott over the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

