Judge to rule today in ex-Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle's sexual assault case

An Ottawa judge will deliver his ruling today in the high-profile sexual assault trial of former Taliban hostage Joshua Boyle.

Boyle pleaded not guilty to 19 charges, including multiple counts of sexual assault, assault and unlawful confinement.

Of those, 18 offences allegedly were committed against Boyle's estranged wife, U.S. citizen Caitlan Coleman, between October and December 2017 after the couple returned to Canada from Afghanistan, where they were held hostage for five years by Taliban-linked extremists.

They were kidnapped near Kabul, Afghanistan, during a backpacking trip through Central Asia in October 2012.

The couple had three children while in captivity.

Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody, who presided over the trial, heard starkly different versions of events from the Crown and defence.

According to Coleman, Boyle was controlling and abusive. According to Boyle's account, she was the one who was physically and emotionally abusive.

Coleman alleged he repeatedly hit her, spanked her, choked her and bit her both in captivity and after moving to Ottawa after their release in 2017.

Boyle's lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, suggested the pair had engaged in consensual acts of BDSM (bondage, discipline, dominance and submission).

During closing arguments, Greenspon said there is reasonable doubt about his client's guilt and argued Coleman's allegations should be dismissed because her testimony was not credible or reliable.

Crown prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham disagreed, calling Coleman's testimony "coherent and compelling." She said Coleman was "terrified" of her husband.

This undated handout photo provided by the Coleman family shows Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle. (Coleman Family/Associated Press)

Dawn Moore, a legal studies professor at Carleton University, said the extraordinary circumstances of the case — its "salacious" testimony about BDSM activities and the fact that both the accused and the complainant were held hostage — gave it a high public profile.

Test case for new rules

It was also the first case to test new rules governing how Canadian courts treat sexual assault complainants.

Moore said legal scholars will be watching to see the impact of the Criminal Code amendments brought in last year, which give complainants standing in the proceedings and the right to have their own lawyer make arguments during the trial.

Moore said it's very difficult to convict in such cases in the absence of forensic evidence, photos or witnesses.

"The inherent problem of prosecuting interpersonal violence, whether it's domestic violence or sexual violence or both, is that it's almost always a he-said-she-said," Moore said. "And the way our criminal system works is that the burden of proof falls on the prosecution, beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Well, you can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt when it's one person's word against another."

'Muddy water'

Moore said the ruling could clarify the "muddy water" around consent and BDSM acts, and could spur debate on whether a sexual assault complainant's standing is a factor in outcome of the case.

Bailey Reid, sexual assault services coordinator at Carleton University, said the fact that Coleman waived her privacy rights, gave media interviews and had a legal advocate in court sent a message to others about how sexual assault complainants can be empowered.

"At the end of the day, I think what Caitlan Coleman has done is pushed our narrative forward about what it means to be a survivor in the justice system, about what we consider to be quote-unquote perfect victimhood, and what we as a society expect from survivors, and when a survivor is not one of those things, how we react to those qualities," Reid said.

Just two weeks before Boyle was arrested by police, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a private meeting in his office with the family.

That meeting raised some eyebrows, as Boyle was previously married to Zaynab Khadr, the sister of Omar Khadr, whose late father was an associate of Osama bin Laden.

A government official said it the Boyle family requested the meeting with Trudeau. No official photographs or notices of the meeting were released by the PMO, although photos were tweeted out by the Boyle family.

The official said Trudeau agreed to the meeting because of the ordeal the Boyle family had been through.