Canada denied diplomatic visa for a Chinese political operative last fall: Joly

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada denied a diplomatic visa application for a Chinese political operative last fall.

Joly made the comment before a parliamentary committee in Ottawa Thursday. The procedure and House affairs committee is studying foreign interference in Canada's elections.

"When China wanted to send a political operative last fall, we decided to deny a visa. Which obviously is the right thing to do," Joly told the committee.

Earlier in the day, the Globe and Mail reported that the Chinese government had applied for a visa for a new position at its embassy in Ottawa, which it called the International Liaison Department of the Chinese Communist Party.

A source told the newspaper the Department of Global Affairs concluded that the new position was "transparently not a diplomatic position" and likely was designed to handle covert political and interference activities.

Joly sparred with Conservative MPs about whether Canada has expelled any Chinese diplomats.

"One visa denied, not a single diplomat expelled. Hardly the actions of a government that takes Beijing's interference seriously," said MP Michael Cooper.

Joly argued expulsions come with ramifications for Canadian diplomats as well.

"For any expulsion there is an expulsion afterwards of us in China and right now our biggest challenge is to understand how China operates, how they plan, how they work," she said.

"I believe profoundly in the importance of diplomacy and our diplomats. More than ever we need capacity. We need eyes and ears on the ground."

MPs call on Cooper to apologize to Joly

Joly said the issue has been raised along diplomatic lines and came up in a recent meeting with her counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during a G20 meeting in New Delhi earlier this month.

"I was extremely clear. I looked him in the eyes and said to him, first, we will never tolerate any form of foreign interference in our democracy and international affairs," she said.

Conservative MP Michael Cooper speaks to members of the media during a break at the Standing Committee on Procedure and House Affairs (PROC) regarding foreign election interference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (Spencer Colby/Canadian Press)

"You've talked tough with your Beijing counterparts, so you say. You even stared into his eyes," Cooper said later during the meeting.

"I am sure he was very intimidated."

Multiple MPs called on Cooper to apologize. NDP MP Rachel Blaney said the comment, aimed at a woman in a position of power, was "shameful."

"There's a lot of things around this place that make me puke in my mouth often," said Liberal MP Bardish Chagger, chair of the committee.

"We can be better than this."

Trudeau says he had no info on candidates receiving money from China

Thursday's meeting was just the latest back-and-forth between the government and the opposition about the Liberals' response to Chinese interference.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — and members of the press gallery — tried multiple times Wednesday to get the prime minister to respond to allegations that he and his national security adviser were warned that Chinese government officials were funnelling money to Canadian political candidates.

According to reporting by Global News, the Privy Council Office prepared a report for the Trudeau government warning that Chinese officials in Toronto had disbursed money to a "covert network tasked to interfere in Canada's 2019 election."

WATCH: Trudeau ducks questions on election interference warning

Trudeau dodges questions about election interference warning Duration 2:04 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dodged questions on Wednesday about whether he was briefed in 2019 about China trying to interfere in Canada’s election.

"A large clandestine transfer of funds earmarked for the federal election from the PRC Consulate in Toronto was transferred to an elected provincial government official via a staff member of a 2019 federal candidate," the report says, according to Global.

Global reported similar allegations back in November — that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) briefed Trudeau in January 2022 on Chinese efforts to interfere in that election. The interference reportedly included the Chinese government sending money to at least 11 candidates.

"We have no information on any federal candidates receiving money from China. That is still the case," Trudeau said in the House of Commons Wednesday.

Trudeau said he can't delve into issues of national security and suggested a recently announced special rapporteur and two intelligence agencies are better placed to look into what kind of information was shared with whom.

Global also reported on information it said came from Canada's National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, which reviews national security matters and whose members are sworn to secrecy.

Government House leader Mark Holland said that is alarming.

"I am deeply concerned that classified information in this country would be treated with such carelessness," he told reporters Thursday.