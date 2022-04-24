Foreign minister decries sexual violence in Ukraine; top commander highlights information warfare

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is urging the international community to fully reckon with the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war in Ukraine.

Joly and her U.K. counterpart Liz Truss penned an op-ed this week describing the issue. In an interview airing Sunday on Rosemary Barton Live, she said sexual violence was not getting the attention it deserves both because of some sense of taboo and the fact it is difficult to investigate.

"We know that women and children are used as weapons of war, are weaponized, and used by Russian forces to put a lot of pressure on Ukrainian people," Joly told CBC chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton.

"That's extremely preoccupying, because we know that sexual violence is a lasting trauma."

Women and children are weaponized by Russian forces, Canada's foreign affairs minister says Chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton speaks with Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly about sexual violence allegedly being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine and the work she and her United Kingdom counterpart, Liz Truss, are doing to bring those responsible to justice.

Ukrainian women have recounted widespread attacks and sexual assaults by Russian soldiers.

As part of the awareness push, Canada is signing on to the Murad Code — a new code of conduct developed by Nadia Murad, an Iraqi human rights activist and Nobel laureate, to responsibly engage with survivors of sexual violence and pursue justice.

"Like landmines, like chemical weapons, we need to make sure that there are more international norms governing this issue," Joly said. "We need to make sure that we bring this issue into the limelight, that it is something that is being discussed."

The foreign affairs minister said Canada would work with the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court and other institutions to document and investigate instances of sexual violence.

'Important' to get embassy in Kyiv up and running: Joly

Joly also addressed the state of diplomacy when it comes to the war between Russia and Ukraine, days after Canadian and allied officials walked out of a G20 meeting while the Russian delegation was speaking. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said this week the G20 could not function with Russia at the table.

"What I said is I would not sit at the same table as [Russian foreign minister] Sergei Lavrov," Joly said, though she also noted that other G20 countries did not share the same position.

"Of course, as the head of diplomacy in Canada, I believe in diplomacy, I believe in making sure there can be peace talks, but the role of Canada right now is to support Ukraine," she said.

Joly also said it was "important" to reopen the Canadian embassy in Kyiv, as some other countries are planning, and the government was looking into scenarios to make it happen.

Information war intensifying: top Canadian commander

Canadian diplomats are currently in neighbouring Poland, where Canadian troops have also recently deployed to help that country deal with the millions of refugees that have flooded across its borders since the Russian invasion began in late February.

Commanding that deployment is Joint Operations Commander Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie said in an interview airing Sunday that the troops were helping with both the humanitarian crisis and as a NATO partner.

Asked about the risk of potential escalation in the war and NATO involvement, Auchterlonie told Barton a primary goal remained "to avoid conflict with Russia."

How Canada's military is combating Russian disinformation Rosemary Barton Live speaks with the Commander of Canada's Joint Operations Command, Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie, about his concerns overseeing Canada's troops in Poland, and what he is monitoring on the ground and online.

Auchterlonie highlighted the threat of disinformation during the war in Ukraine, saying Russia was using military might, diplomatic pressure and information warfare to accomplish its goals.

"We're comfortable in talking about conflict in the land, sea and air domains … it's also happening in cyber, it's happening in space and it's happening in the information domain," he said.

Auchterlonie, who was among 61 Canadians banned this week from entering Russia as part of a slew of counter-sanctions, noted increased cyber activities from Russia well before and during the lead-up to their invasion of Ukraine.

"You have governments … that are now using the cyber domain below the threshold of war to advance their own cause," he said.

The military commander praised the actions of Ukraine in fighting the information war, though he also noted "I don't want to say it's going to turn the balance in the war."

'Very hard to process what is happening,' Mariupol resident says Diana Berg, a resident of Mariupol, Ukraine, who fled to Lviv, reacts to the latest news of devastation out of the city. Appearing on Rosemary Barton Live, she said some of her friends and family are still trapped inside Mariupol.