Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid war with Hamas

Canada's foreign affairs minister has arrived in Israel as the Canadian government works to evacuate citizens from the area amid the country's war with Hamas.

A spokesperson for Mélanie Joly confirmed she arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday after flying through Athens.

A news release from Joly's office said she will visit Israel and Jordan on her three-day trip. She intends to "reaffirm Canada's support for Israel and its right to defend itself in accordance with international law," the news release said.

She will also discuss the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and "push forward collective efforts to ensure the swift and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid, as well as the protection of Israeli and Palestinian civilians," the news release said.

"My thoughts are with all civilians impacted by the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, which has also taken a toll on communities at home in Canada and around the world," Joly said in a news release.

"My priority is to meet with partners and see first-hand the evolving situation on the ground so that Canada can provide the support most needed at this critical time."

Joly will meet with both Israel and Jordan's foreign affairs ministers on her trip, the news release said.

Her visit comes as the Canadian government works to help citizens and permanent residents leave the region.

Two flights operated by the Canadian Armed Forces airlifted about 280 passengers in total from Israel to Athens on Thursday, officials said. An Air Canada flight leaving from Athens on Friday is expected to take Canadians to Toronto at their own expense.

Senior government officials told reporters Thursday that around 5,000 people have registered with Ottawa as present in the region. The government says it has collected information from 1,600 people looking to leave the region, 800 of them in Israel. Not all of those people will be looking to fly out on military planes, the officials said.

Officials said Thursday they are also exploring other departure options for Canadians, including ground travel across the border to Jordan.

