Foreign Minister Joly to meet German counterpart in Montreal amid Russia tensions
Ministers say they will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, implications for energy, food prices
Canada's foreign affairs minister will hold a public event in Montreal today with her German counterpart, following Canada's controversial decision to send parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back o Germany.
The Foreign Affairs Department says Melanie Joly will participate in a "fireside chat" with German federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.
Before the chat, the two ministers will hold a news conference where they will discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the war's implications on energy and food prices.
In July, Canada said it would grant a Canadian company an exemption on Russian sanctions and allow the export to Germany of six turbines under maintenance in Montreal that are part of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany.
That decision angered Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called Canada's actions unacceptable.
Since then, Russia has reduced natural gas supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany amid tensions over the war in Ukraine, citing technical issues that Germany says are only an excuse for a political power play.
With files from The Associated Press
