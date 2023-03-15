David Johnston to decide on inquiry into foreign interference by May 23

Canadians will know by the summer whether former governor general David Johnston wants a public inquiry to probe Beijing's election interference and what the Liberal government knew about it.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) released the mandate for Johnston's position as independent special rapporteur on foreign interference.

The terms of reference say Johnston will report regularly to the prime minister and must make a decision on whether the government should call a public inquiry by May 23, 2023. The PMO says the prime minister expects Johnston to complete his review by Oct. 31, 2023.

"Additionally, he will identify innovative approaches and improvements in the way public agencies work together to combat foreign interference in our electoral processes," says a news release from the PMO.

"To fulfil this mandate, he will be given complete access to any relevant records and documents, classified or unclassified."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Johnston in response to pressure from opposition parties on the issue of foreign interference. A series of news stories by Global News and the Globe and Mail have alleged that the Chinese government engaged in a range of interference operations in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections. One of the stories alleged that Beijing sought a Liberal minority government in the 2021 election.

The Conservatives have criticized Johnston's appointment, citing his relationship with the Trudeau family and his role with the Trudeau Foundation. Johnston served as governor general from 2010 to 2017.

Opposition parties, including the Conservatives, have called for an independent public inquiry into foreign interference in Canada's democracy. The government has said it will adopt any of Johnston's recommendations, including a recommendation for a public inquiry.

"Canadians should have confidence in the democratic systems that serve them. As independent special rapporteur, Mr. Johnston will play a crucial role in reinforcing the integrity of, and upholding Canadians' confidence in, our democratic processes," Trudeau said in the PMO news release.

"I look forward to receiving his recommendations on how we can keep taking steps to ensure Canada is protected against any attempts at undermining our democracy."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 6, 2023. Trudeau, who appointed Johnston as independent special rapporteur, said Tuesday he's looking forward to Johnston's recommendations on foreign interference. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Johnston's terms of reference say his work will be focused around five areas, including: assessing the extent and impact of foreign interference in Canada's elections; reviewing the government's information on and response to foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 elections; and considering improvements to how government agencies combat foreign inference.

The terms also stipulate that Johnston's reports to the prime minister will "be shared promptly with opposition leaders and Canadians."

A formal public inquiry into foreign interference would be able to subpoena witnesses, hear evidence and request and examine documents.

Opposition parties push for public inquiry

During question period in the House of Commons Tuesday, leaders of opposition parties called on the government to order a public inquiry immediately and to not wait for Johnston's recommendation.

In his opening question, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized Johnston's appointment by pointing to Johnston's relationship with the prime minister's family and accused Trudeau of using the appointment as a delaying tactic.

"Will [Trudeau] allow Canadians to get to the truth, and prevent this from happening again before the next election, with a full public inquiry now? Poilievre asked.

Trudeau responded by saying the government will abide by Johnston's recommendations and pointed to other government efforts to combat foreign interference, such as the ongoing consultations on a foreign agents' registry.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said the prime minister should call an inquiry right away, ahead of United States President Joe Biden's visit to Ottawa later this week.

"I'm not accusing the prime minister of anything, but why not take this golden opportunity to stop this impression that he has something to hide?" Blanchet said.